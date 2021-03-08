MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has married a Seattle teacher who teaches at the private school where her children are enrolled.

Scott, who was previously known as MacKenzie Bezos and is worth an estimated $53 billion, divorced the Amazon founder back in 2019 after 25 years of marriage.

The 50-year-old’s new husband is Dan Jewett, a science teacher at the private Seattle Lakeside School where the children she shares with Bezos attend.

It is not yet clear when Scott and Jewett married or how long they have been together.

Bezos, who shares four children with his ex-wife, said in a statement via an Amazon spokesman: ‘Dan is such a great guy, and I am happy and excited for the both of them,’ as reported by The Daily Mail.

The couple first mentioned their marriage publicly on Saturday in a post on the Giving Pledge, a site where billionaires and millionaires vow to dedicate their wealth to others.

Scott, who is an author and philanthropist, has also changed her Amazon biography page to say she lives in Seattle with her four children and husband Dan.

The private school where Jewett teaches and his wife’s children attend is for grades five to 12 and costs $38,000 per year.

Famous alumni of the private school include Bill Gates.

In a post on the site, Jewett said he was joining his wife’s commitment to passing on an enormous financial wealth to serve others.

Since her divorce from Bezos in 2019, Scott – who helped create Amazon – has already dedicated a portion of her wealth.

She gave away almost $6 billion last year alone.

In a Medium post in December, Scott revealed she had given away $4.1 billion in the previous four months to hundreds of organizations in a bid to help those financially gutted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

She had previously donated $1.68 billion to 116 nonprofits, universities, community development groups, and legal organizations in July 2020.

The donations are related to her Giving Pledge commitment that she made after divorcing Bezos.