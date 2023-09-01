Jealous lover kills girlfriend with sledgehammer

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested one Samuel Adeniyi who allegedly killed his girlfriend by hitting her with a sledgehammer on the head.

The Command’s Commissioner, CP Idowu Owohunwa, disclosed this at a news briefing at the Police Officers Mess, Ikeja.

Owohunwa, at the briefing on Thursday, said: “One Samuel Adeniyi got consumed by emotions and smashed the head of his girlfriend, and killed her.

“He (Adeniyi) said he suspected that the girl may leave him and perhaps for just that reason, he killed her and ran away.

“We have succeeded in arresting him and recovering the sledgehammer that he used and we will bring him to justice.”