The Kano State Police Command has arrested a 20-year-old housewife, Suwaiba Shuaibu, in Doguwa Local Government Area for allegedly stabbing to death her husband’s 17-year-old fiancée.

The command spokesman, DSP Abdullahi Haruna, confirmed the arrest in a statement in Kano on Tuesday.

The statement showed that the incident occurred on January 1 at Gimawa village of the LGA.

It announced that investigation revealed the deceased and the suspect’s husband had been having an affair for more than six years, and were due to wed on January 9.

Haruna said: “On January 2, at about 10:30am, a complaint was received from one Kabiru Jafaru, of the same address that the body of his 17-year-old daughter, who got missing on January 1, was found in an uncompleted building in their neighborhood.

“The complainant said the victim was suspected to have been stabbed on her neck by her killer(s).

“Upon receiving the complaint, the scene was visited and the body was evacuated to Tudun Wada General Hospital for examination by a medical doctor.”

The statement said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Habu Ahmad, raised and instructed a team of detectives, led by the Doguwa Divisional Police Officer, CSP Bala Shuaibu, to investigate the matter.

The statement noted that the team swung into action and apprehended the suspect.

Haruna said: “During interrogation, the suspect freely confessed she had called the victim on phone, deceived and lured her to an uncompleted building in their neighborhood where she used a sharp knife to stab her on her neck, chest and other parts of her body.

“The suspect disclosed she killed the victim out of jealousy, because her husband proposed to marry her.”

The statement announced that the case had been transferred to the command’s Criminal Investigation Department, Homicide Section, for discrete investigation, adding that the “suspect will be charged to court at the completion of investigation”.