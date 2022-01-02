The Executive Vice President, Junior Chamber International, Nigeria, Oluwatoyin Atanda, has said that the South West leadership of the organisation this year will ensure inclusive leadership with members, partners and stakeholders to bring more opportunities and rewarding future for them.

The EVP oversees the affairs of South West State comprising: Lagos, Oyo, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Ekiti and Kwara.

Atanda explained that the organisation seeks to uncover and deliver the values, vision, and mission of the organisation for a better and more rewarding future for members through meaningful leadership, membership and partnership.

She reiterated that the organisation wants to build on its formidable operational structure for better efficiency and efficacy beyond physical outlook, which is important to the theme of the year.

She said: “As we go about 2022, it is my desire to increase human capacity and makes intentional self-development obvious with our members.

“For me and my team, we will walk away from the corridors of norms and status quo and movement towards actions relevant to the realities of our ever-changing world.”

Atanda further added that the year will journey through a series of value-driven programmes and projects coupled with a series of diversified community development endeavours and communal activities that will strengthen social inter-relations, knowledge sharing and professional competence that will help members explore greater opportunities.

She said: “It is with these sustainable and long-lasting impact frames that we will look forward at everything. It is a year with a focus on what we can achieve as one team with one direction, capitalizing on the potentials of our differences and the opportunities of our similarities.”

Atanda, who said that all the lofty and brilliant ideas cannot be achieved without the support of the collegiate and local organisations’ presidents in the region, then called on them to drive all the initiatives together for collective growth.

She said: “I look forward to the supports we will enjoy from all ends (also external stakeholders in the private and public sectors) as we begin this journey to set lasting landmarks that will transcend ages of history for the JCI Nigeria and Nigeria that we love.”

She said they will kick-start the year with the Area Council of Presidents meeting and strategy session in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, from January 7 to 9, 2022.

“The session is going to be very vital for our results in the rest of the year, as we draw up strategies and align plans to become workable,” Atande explained.