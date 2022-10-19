JCI Nigeria Senate Association elects  Olurotimi Adewole as Chairman

A multi-dimensional Chartered Insurance broker; Olurotimi Akinrinade Adewole, FCRIB was sworn in as the Chairman of the of the prestigious JCI Nigeria Senate Association on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at the Annual General Meeting of the association held at BON hotel in Ibadan.

The gathering attracted major members of the association spread across several fields of human endeavours and professional discipline both within Nigeria as well as in the diaspora.

In his acceptance speech, Adewole thanked the members of the association for finding him worthy of their trust and articulated some basic pillars that will drive his tenure; which include aggressive membership drive, strengthening the association’s brand positioning, advocacy, improvement of members wealth creation capacities through capacity development and empowerment, collaboration with internal and external stakeholders across the broader JCI system, government, and allied stakeholders.

He gave assurances that his administration would build on the solid foundation laid by the founding and successive chairmen of the progressive association.

Adewole’s ascendancy comes at a critical period in the global economy where countries, including advanced economies, are under pressure to tackle rising inflation and at the same time maintain price stability.

The ultimate challenge is how the government, other professional and advocacy groups like the JCI Nigeria Senate Association senior members within various systems of the professional and immediate communities can work harmoniously to boost the wealth creation capacities of individuals towards ensuring better life for the citizens as well as improved economic development for the nation at large.

The high-points of the event also witnessed the official oath-taking and signing of the Oaths of Office by the new chairman who also performed the appointment and swearing-in of other appointed executive officers of the association for the official two-year term from 2022 – 2024.

The other executive members of the association also sworn in during the event include: Nneka Itabor; the Immediate Past Chairman, Modupe Ogunbiyi; Vice Chairman, Edward Aigbedion; Secretary-General, Olabisi Aniso; Treasurer, Feyisayomi Oyeleke; Director of Business, Dayo Niyi-Idowu; Director of International Affairs and Adekunle Babatunde Samson as Publicity Secretary respectively.

The JCI Nigeria Senate Association over the course of its existence has paraded strong and reputable men and women; who have steered the ship of the association to both significance and international repute since it first came into existence.

These indefatigable men and women included Babajide Olatunde-Agbeja ; Group Chief Executive, Boff & Co. Insurance Brokers, [Pioneer Chairman], Kalada Apiafi; Chairman, Wider Perspectives, [2004 – 2006], Babatunde Kwame-Ogala, SAN, a Principal Partner of Babatunde Ogala & Co, and a former National Legal Adviser of the All Progressives [APC], [2006 – 2009], GWO Shoaga, [2010 – 2012], Mc Fintan-Ray, [2012 – 2014], Mrs. Jokotade Odebunmi, [2014 – 2016], Cornelius Semitoje, FNIM, MIoD, [2016 – 2018], Dr. Adekunbi Wuraola [2018 – 2020] and Nneka Itabor; who was the immediate past chairman between 2020 and 2022 before the emergence of Olurotimi Adewole.

So, Adewole himself is not oblivious of the enviable legacies of these strong men and women, nor the challenges ahead of him.

In fact, he is coming into familiar terrain, where his leadership and administrative capacities have been tested and trusted overtime, having served within the association’s leadership rank and at close quarters in the years preceding his emergence as the chairman.

Encomiums were showered on the new chairman and his executive council members while they were also charged to sustain the legacies already built by their predecessors.

The Association’s Annual General Meeting, usually marks a new dawn in the life of the body as it ushers in fresh thoughts and ideas in its quest for greater heights.