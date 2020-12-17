The Junior Chamber International, Lagos Metropolitan has installed Ayodeji Akinwande as its 2021 Local Organisation President.

He takes over from Omowunmi Davies-Akinwande, whose term has ended.

The induction and investiture of the President and the new Board of Directors was hosted by JCI Lagos Metropolitan in Lagos.

The event, tagged: “Fostering Collaborative Impact: The Role of Youth in Nation building,” had present and past presidents of JCI, Metro, Industry players and youth groups among others in attendance.

In his acceptance speech, Akinwande promised to take the organisation one step higher during his term of office.

He said “our change-bearing ideas will never blossom into a tree with many fruitful results in the future without our continuous and conscious wearing of these ideas.

“Only these will plunges us into the pool of transformational resolution that will better our great organisation and continue to cement our place as the origin of JCI in Nigeria and West Africa.”

He noted that the 2020 local organisation year built its ideas on fostering collaborative impact, adding: “2021, with your support, will centre on promoting transformative solutions.”

Akinwande called for more support from members as he steers the affairs of the organisation in the new year.

He said there is nothing as impressive as the right idea in the right moment, with the right motive and the right people to steer it to reality.

He added that the sustenance of the best practices of service to humanity will dwindle without our collective commitment as an organisation.

He said: “I duly request this from us all as we swing into full action.”

Earlier in her words, Davies-Akinwande said the activities in 2020 were affected by the outbreak of COVID-19.

However, she said through team work, they managed to execute a number of projects.

She further said the organisation faced financial constraints, but managed to forge ahead through team work, collaboration, forward thinking and strategic planning with past presidents, members and senators.

“This year, we focused on fostering collaborative impact, without considering our diverse diversities and we pitch our tents on the critical stand of programmes, projects, finance, and membership,” she said.

In his speech, the Marketing Manager of Jumia Nigeria, Kola Osinowo, advised members to cultivate the culture of working together, stating: “You cannot beat your chest with one finger.”

Osinowo said no great thing has been done by one individual without several people behind it.