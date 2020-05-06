Policemen attached to the Dolphin Estate Division of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested a music artiste, Iledare Olajuwonlo-James, popularly known as Jaywon, for violating the curfew occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, The PUNCH is reporting.

The newspaper said Jaywon was driving to a destination when policemen, who were monitoring compliance with the curfew, intercepted him around 11pm on Monday and took him into custody.

The music artiste was later taken to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Panti, Yaba, where he was charged before a mobile court after his statement had been taken.

During the court proceedings on Tuesday, it was learnt that Jaywon pleaded guilty and the presiding magistrate ordered him to pay a fine of N10,000.

He was also sentenced to do community service for 30 minutes.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, said Jaywon was among the 179 persons arrested for violating the curfew and refusing to use face masks in the state, adding that 79 vehicles were also impounded for violating the curfew.

Over the weekend, about 150 others were arrested for violating the lockdown that was relaxed on Monday.

Elkana said: “The suspects along with the 148 others arrested during the weekend for violating lockdown order were charged to Court, bringing the number of suspects charged today (Tuesday) to 325.

“They were sentenced accordingly.

“Some of the suspects were given four hours community service while others were awarded fines of N2,500 and N3,000 respectively.

“The Commissioner of Police Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, and other senior officers went round the State on the first day of the curfew to monitor compliance.

“The CP is impressed with the level of compliance and looks forward to huge improvement in the coming days.

“On May 5, the Commissioner of Police Lagos State and his counterpart in Ogun State visited the police checkpoint at the boundary community in Ojodu Berger, manned by personnel of Lagos and Ogun States.”