Jay Jay Okocha to headline Showmax’s Children’s Day Fun Day

Africa’s original video streaming service, Showmax, has announced a collaboration with Upbeat Centre to host a Children’s Day Fun Day headlined by the renowned football icon, Austin “Jay Jay” Okocha.

The event is scheduled to take place on May 27, 2023 at Upbeat Recreation Centre, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos State.

One of the key attractions for the day will be the special screening of the first two episodes of: “Jay Jay: The Chosen One,” Showmax’s first original animated series that follows the reimagined childhood of the football legend.

The animation is set in Enugu and boasts a star-studded voice cast, including Prince Unigwe, Chinedu Ikedieze, Samuel Ajibola and many more.

The Children’s Day Fun Day promises to be fun-filled with planned activities that include trampolines, bouncy castles and go-karts racing.

“What makes this occasion truly extraordinary is the presence of Jay Jay Okocha himself, who will be attending the watch party and picnic,” said Oluwatobi Adeola, Senior Marketing Manager, Showmax Nigeria.

Adeola added: “He will be at the event to interact, have fun, and create everlasting memories with the children.

“This remarkable opportunity to meet a football legend in person is a dream come true for young fans, fostering their enthusiasm for sports, creativity, and personal growth.

“It also provides an amazing opportunity for kids to make new friends and new memories.”

In anticipation of this event, Jay Jay Okocha shared his excitement, saying: “I am thrilled to be a part of this Children’s Day celebration as we watch episodes of Jay Jay: The Chosen One.

“It brings me immense joy to witness the enthusiasm and happiness on the faces of young fans.

“I hope the series, which is based on my childhood, encourages them to dream big, work hard, and embrace their true potential.”

Jay Jay: The Chosen One follows 11-year-old Austin as the masked hero ‘Jay Jay’, who is given superpowers to protect the animal kingdom from an evil ring of poachers.

He also participates in a high school football tournament with his ragtag group of friends. The 13-part series has ranked as the most-watched kids’ content in Nigeria and Ghana.

It also charted in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

It emerged as the most viewed kids’ content on Showmax ahead of international animation titles, including Sonic The Hedgehog 2, Paw Patrol: The Movie, Minions, Kung Fu Panda and Despicable Me.

Jay Jay: The Chosen One is currently streaming on Showmax.