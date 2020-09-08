The Tokyo-based Farmroid Company has developed a robot that can kill the coronavirus on surfaces by emitting strong ultra-violet (UV) rays, media reported on Tuesday.

According to the NHK broadcaster, the company developed the robot together with the local authorities in the Itabashi ward, a municipality in northern Tokyo, and Nihon University Itabashi Hospital.

The robot has eight lamps and emits UV rays onto floors and walls.

The broadcaster, citing researcher Aida Yoko, reported that the robot could reduce COVID-19 to undetectable level after emitting UV rays for a certain period of time.

NHK, also citing the manufacturer, said the robot should be operated remotely as UV rays could be harmful to humans.

The robot is already in use in the university and several other facilities, including shopping mails. (Sputnik/NAN)