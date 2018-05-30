Japan suffer defeat with revamped formation under new coach

New Japan manager, Akira Nishino, deployed a new formation on Wednesday but endured a disappointing first match in charge with a 2-0 defeat by Ghana.

The match was part of his side’s preparations for the 2018 World Cup at a rain-drenched Yokohama Stadium.

Goals from Ghana captain, Thomas Partey and debutant, Emmanuel Boateng, with a penalty kick ensured a miserable night for Nishino.

The defeat means the ex-Japan midfielder has difficult decisions to make in the next 24 hours before naming his 23-man World Cup squad.

Nishino had taken over from Vahid Halilhodzic in April after the Bosnian had guided Japan to next month’s finals in Russia.

He switched the formation with three central defenders, two wing-backs and two inside forwards supporting a lone striker.

In spite of wing backs Yuto Nagamoto and Genki Haraguchi posing a threat going forward, there was confusion in defence with the back three often sitting too deep.

Haraguchi was caught out of position at least three times in the first half.

Partey scored with a free-kick after eight minutes as Nishino’s new formation failed to function with brief moments of attacking menace, tempered by vulnerability in defense.

Five minutes after the break, Japan’s back three dawdled and hesitant goalkeeper Eiji Kawashima gave away the spot kick that was coolly dispatched by Boateng for Ghana’s second.

Keisuke Honda, who looked the most likely to score in the first half, twice tested goalkeeper Richard Ofori.

But the 31-year-old, now plying his trade in Mexico at Pachuca, notably tired in the second half before being substituted.

Shinji Kagawa also looked sharp after coming on at halftime.

The Borussia Dortmund playmaker, who has been sidelined with a series of ankle injuries this year, immediately brought more dynamism and creativity to the Japanese attack.

However, it was ultimately a poor night for Nishino, who must now decide on his squad on Thursday with few positives to reflect on from his sole game in charge.

Japan’s first Group H match is against Colombia on June 19 before they face Senegal and Poland at the finals.