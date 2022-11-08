Japan confirm squad for 2022 World Cup, including Takehiro Tomiyasu

Japan have confirmed their squad for the upcoming World Cup, and there is a position for Arsenal’s Takehiro Tomiyasu despite concerns over his fitness.



The 24-year-old, who has made 17 appearances for the Gunners this season, picked up an injury during his side’s Europa League clash with FC Zurich last week.



However, in a statement on Monday, Arsenal revealed that the defender “should be available” to feature at the World Cup despite the fact that he might miss his club side’s next two games with Brighton & Hove Albion and Wolverhampton Wanderers in the EFL Cup and Premier League respectively.



Maya Yoshida, formerly of Southampton, is Japan’s captain, and he has unsurprisingly also been included.



There is also a spot for Brighton & Hove Albion’s Kaoru Mitoma, while Monaco’s Takumi Minamino and Real Madrid’s Takefusa Kubo are also in the squad.



Head coach Hajime Moriyasu has included just three strikers, with Takuma Asano boasting seven goals from his 36 appearances for the national side.



Meanwhile, Ayase Ueda and Daizen Maeda have also been named in the squad for the competition.



There is no space for Celtic’s Kyogo Furuhashi or Reo Hatate, while Huddersfield Town’s Yuta Nakayama has been forced to pull out of the squad due to an Achilles injury which will require surgery.



Japan will take on Canada in a friendly on November 17 before opening their World Cup against Germany on November 23.



Moriyasu’s side then will face Costa Rica and Spain, as they bid to qualify for the knockout round from Group E.



Japan have been present at each of the last six World Cup finals, reaching the round of 16 on three occasions, including back in 2018, when they were ultimately eliminated by Belgium courtesy of a 3-2 defeat.



Japan squad for World Cup:



Eiji Kawashima (Strasbourg), Daniel Schmidt (Sint Truiden), Shuichi Gonda (Shimizu S-Pulse); Hiroki Sakai (Urawa Red Diamonds), Miki Yamane (Kawasaki Frontale), Ko Itakura (Borussia Monchengladbach), Takehiro Tomiyasu (Arsenal), Maya Yoshida (Schalke 04), Shogo Taniguchi (Kawasaki Frontale), Hiroki Ito (VfB Stuttgart), Yuto Nagatomo (FC Tokyo); Junya Ito (Stade de Reims), Ritsu Doan (SC Freiburg), Wataru Endo (VfB Stuttgart), Hidemasa Morita (Sporting), Ao Tanaka (Fortuna Dusseldorf), Daichi Kamada (Eintracht Frankfurt), Takefusa Kubo (Real Sociedad), Takumi Minamino (AS Monaco), Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton & Hove Albion), Gaku Shibasaki (Leganes), Yuki Soma (Nagoya Grampus); Takuma Asano (Vfl Bochum), Daizen Maeda (Celtic), Ayase Ueda (Cercle Brugge)







