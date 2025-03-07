Japa: US Immigration proposes rule requiring social media disclosure of visa applicants

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has proposed a new rule requiring applicants for green cards and visas to disclose their social media handles.

This initiative, aimed at strengthening security screening, has raised concerns about privacy and the potential misuse of data.

According to available information, the rule would apply to various immigration forms, including applications for U.S. citizenship, asylum, and adjustments of status from an H-1B visa to a green card, as reported by TravelBiz

The USCIS has published the proposal in the Federal Register and has invited the public to submit comments during a 60-day period.

The new requirement will extend to several immigration forms, including the N-400 for naturalization, the I-131 for advance parole, the I-485 for green card applications, and the I-589 for asylum.

Applications for refugee status and petitions for conditional residency removal will also be affected.

Reports indicate that this move by the US Immigration to request social media handles of visa applicants is part of the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) effort to enhance security vetting through more comprehensive background checks.

However, immigration experts have raised concerns about how social media information will be interpreted and used.

Immigration attorney Jonathan Wasden voiced concerns over how USCIS will interpret social media activity.

“It remains unclear how USCIS will interpret posts, how long they will store data, or what guidelines they will use to flag concerns,” he said.

He also warned of the potential for applicants to face denials based on online activity that may be taken out of context.

“There is also a risk that applicants could face denials based on online activity that is taken out of context,” Wasden added.

The USCIS has opened a 60-day public comment period for individuals and organizations to provide feedback on the proposed rule.

This allows the public to express concerns about its necessity, effectiveness, and impact before it is finalized.

Reports indicate that while the USCIS has assured there will be no additional costs for applicants beyond standard filing fees, the requirement for social media disclosure introduces an extra layer of scrutiny.

This could potentially complicate applications, causing delays as social media activity undergoes review.

Post Views: 22