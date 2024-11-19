Japa Syndrome: VC advocates homegrown solutions for Nigeria

The Vice-Chancellor of Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, Prof. Ayodeji Agboola, has lamented the exodus of youths and other citizens, commonly referred to as the “Japa syndrome,”noting that this practice is harmful to our country.

This was as Agboola posited that the solutions to the numerous challenges confronting Nigeria lie within the country, not outside it.

He asserted that solving Nigeria’s problems requires more than just government policies; it demands active engagement from the academic community, civil society, and others working towards a better future.

Agboola thereby challenged Nigerian sociologists and academics to lead strategic efforts to reverse the trend.

According to a statement released on Tuesday, Agboola disclosed this at the 29th Annual Conference of the Nigerian Anthropological and Sociological Practitioners Association, held at the university.

The conference, themed “Rebuilding Nigeria: Approach to Effective Governance and Social Transformation,” was organised in collaboration with the Oba (Dr) Sikiru Kayode Adetona School of Governance Studies.

Agboola, speaking in his office while receiving the NASA delegation, led by its President, Prof. Hauwa’u Evelyn Yusuf, warned that the long-term repercussions of the Japa trend could be dire for Nigeria in the next 20 years.

“We are the only ones who can solve our problems; foreigners will not return to fix things for us, no matter how much they care about us,” Agboola said.

“If they truly loved us, they wouldn’t be taking away our best brains,” he opined.

He urged academics to collaborate and devise practical solutions to Nigeria’s socio-economic and political challenges, dismissing reliance on politicians.

Delivering his address at the conference, Agboola expressed optimism about a more prosperous, equitable, and united Nigeria.

He stressed that academics must contribute intellectual and practical frameworks to drive national transformation.

“Our approach to effective governance and social transformation must be holistic, inclusive, and sustainable. It must embrace Nigeria’s ethnic, cultural, and religious diversity while fostering unity and creating opportunities for all,” he added.

In her remarks, Prof. Yusuf highlighted NASA conferences as invaluable platforms for scholarly exchange, networking, and professional development.

She praised OOU for its support in hosting the event and its dedication to academic excellence.

Earlier, Prof. Obatunde Adetola, Chairman of the Local Organising Committee, said the conference aimed to explore solutions to Nigeria’s development challenges.

The high points of the event included the conferment of Fellowship awards on Prof. Adetola and ten other distinguished Nigerians, as well as a roundtable discussion addressing challenges faced by sociologists in teaching and research.

The awardees included Prof. John Oyefara Lekan, HE Manassah Daniel Jatau, Dr David Olom Nkpe, Dr Martha Uchenna Ogbuke, Hon. Adamu Inuwa Ibrahim, Senator Stephen Odey, Commander Olusegun Ogungbemide, Mr Kazeem Abiodun, Mrs Bolanle Oniyitan, and Prof. Oka Martin Obolo.

