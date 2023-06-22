Japa: Peter Obi shares Bill Gates position

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party for the February 25, 2023 polls in Nigeria, Peter Obi, says he shares the same position with one of the world’s richest men, Bill Gates, that the exodus of young Nigerians and professionals seeking better opportunities overseas will ultimately be beneficial to the nation.

The Co-Founder of Microsoft made his position known at an interactive session with innovators on Wednesday in Lagos.

Obi, who agreed with Gates, made his position known in a series of tweets on Thursday.

The former two-term Anambra State Governor tweeted: “I read and agree with Bill Gates’s recent comment on the ‘Japa’ syndrome, where, according to reports, he stated that the recent surge of Nigerian professionals leaving the country for greener pastures is good and healthy for our country.

“I have always preached and maintained this same position on the ‘japa wave’.

“For years now, and throughout my campaign in the last Presidential election, especially during my tours from Canada, the USA, Germany, the UK, and other countries.

“I maintained that our brain drain today will be our brain gain tomorrow. Nigerians leaving the country may look like a loss today, but when we start doing the right things and taking the governance of our nation more seriously, the knowledge and resources from them will be critical in the building of the New Nigeria, as it happened in China, India, Ireland and other developing countries.

“Today, India prides itself as one of the countries with the biggest tech talents in the world, having produced some of the world’s top engineers and computer scientists.

“Many top global tech companies are headed by CEOs of Indian origin.”

