Japa Crisis: ‘Stay back to tackle health challenges at home’, Otti begs Abia varsity medical graduates

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has appealed to medical graduates of Abia State University Uturu, ABSU, to not only abort plans of emigrating abroad but also stay back home and help tackle the challenges facing the health sector.

Governor Otti made the plea at the 30th induction ceremony of 129 medical doctors who graduated from the Abia university.

Otti who was represented by the State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Ngozi Okoronkwo, added that the renovation of Abia State University Teaching Hospital, ABSUTH, was just the beginning of the massive transformation.

While expressing his joy that ABSUTH had regained its lost accreditation, the governor noted with confidence that the forthcoming residency accreditation will be successful.

He reiterated that the graduating Abia doctors should have faith in the country and stay back to help tackle the health challenges at home instead.

Governor Otti reaffirmed his unwavering determination to change the narrative in the health sector.