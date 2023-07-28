Japa: 1,200 Nigeria youths died crossing high seas last year — NIS

828 828

No fewer than 1,200 Nigerian youths died last year in the Mediterranean Sea and deserts while attempting to enter Europe in search of greener pastures.

This was revealed by the acting Comptroller General of the NIS, Wuraola Adepoju, at the headquarters of the service.

Adepoju, at a meeting on the dangers of irregular migration in Abuja, said the “Japa Syndrome” amongst Nigerian youths was becoming worrisome and alarming as more young persons were being deceived daily to embark on irregular migration.

Speaking at the commencement of the two-day sensitisation programme, which included road shows, street campaigns, distribution of pamphlets and visitations to Utako Motor Park, Wuse Market and Government Secondary School in Garki, Abuja, Adepoju said all hands should be on deck to arrest the trend, stressing that the NIS under her watch would not allow the problem to escalate.

ALSO READ:

The NIS boss expressed sadness that Nigeria was losing her productive population to irregular migration.

She said the sensitisation programme, which was organised by the Directorate of Migration in the NIS, was in commemoration of the 60th anniversary of the service, holding from August 1 to 8, 2023.

Adepoju said the service found it imperative to encourage Nigerians, who desired to travel outside the country, to approach the NIS for advice, collection of passport, documents and visas, warning that passing through irregular routes has dangerous consequences.

The Head of the Directorate of Migration and Deputy Comptroller-General of NIS, Kemi Nandap, explained that to curtail the global menace, the NIS was working with security agencies, National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, Nigeria Diaspora Commission, Justice Department and some international agencies.