A former Governor of Plateau State, Jonah Jang, and Senator Istifanus Gyang (PDP-Plateau North) have appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to facilitate the release of former Governor Joshua Dariye from prison.

The duo made the appeal on Sunday at the finals of Senator I. D. Gyang Peace, Unity and Reconciliation Football Tournament in Jos.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Supreme Court had on March 12 upheld Dariye’s conviction over criminal breach of trust, which attracted a 10-year jail.

NAN also reports that the apex court, however, quashed the charge bordering on criminal misappropriation of public funds.

Although the offence of which the former governor was discharged attracted two years imprisonment, it had no impact on the overall number of years that he would spend in the correctional centre.

Gyang, however, noted that Dariye had since been in incarceration, serving his jail term.

He said: “We from Plateau North are appealing to President Buhari that in view of the recent Supreme Court judgment, which had absolved former Governor Dariye of criminal misappropriation and his deteriorating health condition, he should be released.

“We are making the appeal that he should be granted executive pardon on compassionate ground.”

The Deputy Chairman, Senate Committee on Defence appealed to the Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawan, to convey their pleas to the President.

Similarly, Jang, who is also a former senator, re-echoed Gyang’s appeal, saying Dariye’s health should be taken into consideration.

He further appealed that another former Governor, Rev. Jolly Nyame, should also be granted state pardon, having served part of his jail term.

Senator Gabriel Suswam (PDP, Benue North), who represented the Senate President at the event, in his personal capacity, also supported the call for the release of Dariye and Nyame.

Suswam said: “You both have my full support for this call.

“I think they deserve to be pardoned, particularly at this point in time.

“I join them to call on the President to pardon these two gentlemen on compassionate ground.”