Jandor says 2027 governorship ambition belongs to God

The Peoples Democratic Party 2023 governorship candidate in Lagos State, Abdul-Azeez Adediran, says his political ambition in the 2027 electoral cycle is in God’s hands.

Adediran, also known as Jandor, made this known in an interview with journalists on Sunday after attending a Thanksgiving Service at Trinity House Church in Lagos.

He said he was in church to give thanks to God, exactly one year after the Supreme Court ruled on the 2023 Lagos gubernatorial election, won by Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Adediran noted that after the ruling, he stepped away from media and election matters to focus on business. However, his team decided to hold a thanksgiving service.

“Our team agreed that we cannot act as if God has not done anything for us.

“We had several victories during the electioneering process, and we must acknowledge them.

“The first is the gift of life. We went through that process safely, and no one was harmed or lost their life.

“I agreed with the team, and that is why we are here today for thanksgiving,” he said.

On speculations about his 2027 governorship ambition, Adediran said that while the future belongs to God, he is prepared to contest again.

“Anyway, we have chosen this path, and we are not deviating from it.

“I just need to emphasise that this is the path we have chosen. The difference is, we are not professional politicians.

“We are professionals who found ourselves in politics, which is why we approach it differently. So, 2027 belongs to God,” he said.

Adediran said he remained committed to serving the people.

“If we all say politics is dirty and step aside, we leave leadership in the hands of the unqualified.

“I believe we should not give up. We will give it another shot,” he said.

The Lead Pastor of Trinity House Church, Ituah Ighodalo, commended Adediran for choosing to give thanks to God.

“He (Adediran) is seeking God, and he will find Him. God will also find him and love him in return.

“Jandor is simply a Nigerian citizen who came to worship God, and I’m happy he has done so,” Ighodalo said.

The cleric urged Nigerian politicians to fear God and love the people they serve.

“Many of them do not, and that is why we have problems in Nigeria.

“If they fear God and love the people, they will do the right thing,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalled that Adediran finished third in the 2023 governorship election, behind the APC and Labour Party candidates.

