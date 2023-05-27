Jandor mourns death of PDP Chieftain in Lagos

The e Lagos PDP governorship candidate in the last general elections, Dr Abdul Azeez Adediran, aka Jandor has expressed sadness over the death of a prominent PDP chieftain from Mushin Local Government, Jude Obiekwe.

Adediran expressed his condolences in a statement issued Saturday in Lagos and signed by Gbenga Ogunleye, Head, Media and Communications, JANDOR4Governor Campaign Organisation.

According to him, Obiekwe, a candidate of the party to the House of Representatives in 2019 in Mushin Federal Constituency 2, an aspirant to the same office in 2023 and an Ndigbo PDP leader was announced dead Friday.

Adediran commiserated with the leadership of the party in Mushin LGA, the Lagos chapter of the Igbo Apex Socio-cultural Organisation, Ohaneze Ndigbo and all Igbos in the State.

He described the death of Obiekwe as shocking, a huge loss to the party and a big blow to the advocacy and protection of the interest of the ethnic nationalities in the state.

Adeniran prayed that God would grant the Obiekwe family, Mushin PDP, and all Ndigbos in Lagos the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.