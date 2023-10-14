Jandor files 34 grounds of appeal against Sanwo-Olu’s victory

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 governorship election in Lagos State, Dr. Abdulazeez Adediran, aka Jandor, has filed an appeal to challenge the judgment of the Lagos State Elections Petitions Tribunal, which upheld the re-election of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The PDP candidate filed the appeal before the Lagos Division of the Court of Appeal alongside his party on Friday.

A copy of the appeal was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria on Friday.

Adediran said in the 34-ground appeal dated October 13, 2023 that it was to express his dissatisfaction with the verdict of the tribunal.

He claimed that miscarriage of laws characterised the judgment, and prayed the Court of Appeal to set aside the judgment.

He said the tribunal erred in law and reached a wrong conclusion when it dismissed his petition challenging the qualification of Sanwo-Olu for the March 18, 2023 governorship election.

He said his petition was premised on the provision of Section 177(c) and 182(1)(j) of the 1999 Constitution.

Adediran said: “By this action, I reaffirm my commitment to birth a breath of fresh air in governance in Lagos State by ensuring that the provisions of the constitution and the electoral laws as regards election of a truly qualified governor, is upheld.”