Jandor dumps PDP, keeps mum on next move

Dr. Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, has announced his departure from the Peoples Democratic Party.

He made this declaration during a media briefing at his Ikeja office in Lagos on Monday, March 3, 2025. Jandor was the PDP’s governorship candidate in the 2023 Lagos State election.

As of now, he has not disclosed his future political plans or the reasons for leaving the party.

Prior to joining the PDP, Jandor was a member of the All Progressives Congress and led the Lagos4Lagos Movement, advocating for internal democracy within the APC.

He defected to the PDP in January 2022 and secured the party’s gubernatorial ticket for the 2023 elections.

In that election, he finished third, behind the incumbent Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the APC and Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of the Labour Party.

Jandor’s exit from the PDP adds to the ongoing political realignments in Lagos State, reflecting the dynamic nature of its political landscape.

