Jandor, 2023 Lagos PDP governorship candidate, dumps party

The 2023 governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Lagos State, Dr. Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, has dumped the party.

Adediran announced his intention to resign from the party at a news conference, which was still ongoing, as at press time on Monday in Ikeja, Lagos State.

At the news conference in Ikeja, Lagos State, he said he was dumping the PDP along with his supporters across the 20 local governments and 37 Local Council Development Areas of the state.

He, however, did not reveal his next move.

He said he would do so in the next few months.

