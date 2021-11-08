Jamoh bags Zik Award, thanks President Buhari, others

The Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, Dr. Bashir Jamoh, has received the prestigious Zik Leadership Prize in Public Policy for 2020.

The awards, organised by Public Policy Research and Analysis Centre, is in its 26th year, with Jamoh receiving it on Sunday.

According to the organisers, Jamoh was bestowed with the award following his giant strides in repositioning the agency with various initiatives that have impacted the maritime sector tremendously.

Thanking the organisers, Dr. Jamoh said: “I grew up hearing of and watching the great Zik of Africa on TV. Back in those days in school we were taught about Zik as one of our founding fathers.

“I could never have imagined that I will be receiving this recognition in his name.

“To be in this class is very humbling.

“Also, I want to especially appreciate Mr. President, His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, for giving me the opportunity to serve the public for without that opportunity I don’t think I would have been able to contribute to the extent of being recognised for the Zik Leadership Prize in Public Policy.”

Dr. Jamoh, who received the honour with his elegant and beautiful wife, Zulahi Bashir Jamoh, and one of his children, further said: “No success story is ever complete without the homefront and the foundation it provides.

“I want to single out my wife, Zulahi Bashir Jamoh, for appreciation and recognition as the star of our family.

“She has continued to provide me with all the daily support and encouragement alongside all our children.”

The seasoned administrator is also a recipient of Distinguished Merit Award for exemplary leadership achievements in Maritime Education in Nigeria from the Institute of Leadership and Development for the Public Good, Kansas, USA; merit awards from the Institute of Transport Administration of Nigeria; and International students of the Faculty of Law, Bayero University, Kano.

Under Jamoh, Nigeria’s anti-piracy efforts received global accolades from notable organisations, including the International Maritime Organisation.

A strong delegation from Kaduna State from Governor Nasir El-Rufai was present to lend support to the DG of NIMASA. led by the Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, traditional rulers and other top Kaduna State functionaries.

Other recipients present on the night were former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim; Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu of Lagos State; Governor of Nassarawa State, Abdullahi Sule; and Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited, Mele Kyari.