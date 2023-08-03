James Ibori, prime nationalist, symbol of unity — Uduaghan

Former Delta State Governor, Chief James Onanefe Ibori, has been described as a rare gem, prime nationalist and redeemer of the masses.

This was the position of the Alema of Warri Kingdom, High Chief Emmanuel Oritsejolomi Uduaghan, in a statement.

In the statement on Monday, Uduaghan said: “Chief James Onanefe Ibori is a leader of great stature, a symbol of unity and the well-being of individuals within and outside the country.”

Uduaghan, in the statement issued in Abigborodo, Delta State, acknowledged Ibori’s ability, will, humility and dogged commitment to the Nigerian project.

He praised the heroic deeds of the former Delta State governor in the struggles leading up to the abrogation of the onshore/offshore dichotomy.

He said: “Delta State is blessed to have a personality of great honour and a man of the people in person of Chief James Onanefe Ibori.”

Popularly called: “Mr. Resource Control,” Uduaghan described Ibori as a brave man, bridge builder and totally detribalised Nigerian.

He commended Ibori for giving a new dimension to Nigerian politics, promoting harmony, diversity and inclusivity.

The business mogul added: “Chief James Ibori is a practical, rational person by temperament.

“He is also a fine example of how to contribute while not holding a legal post.”

The statement underscored strength, encouragement, purposeful direction, Nigeria’s unity, peace and stability.

The statement also emphasised problem solving capacity, Ibori’s policy of accommodation, foresight in economic development, his magnificent achievements in the country and Uduaghan’s deepest respect for the former governor of Delta State.

Particularly, the man of high title applauded Ibori for providing important political guidance on the development of Nigeria, upholding Christian values, strengthening the traditional institution of family, putting feelings first and responding to the needs of the people with understanding regardless of their appearance, reputation or mood.

“Thank you for the great job you do for the family, Delta State and for our country,” Uduaghan, a brilliant, very generous and tolerant man said.

Ending the statement, the Warri High Chief and Chief Executive Officer of Webster Group of Companies said: “I wish His Excellency robust health, much joy, unlimited strength and energy, as well as productive activities to the benefit of the Nigerian people.”