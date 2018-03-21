JAMB withholds 111,981 UTME results

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board on Tuesday said the results of 111,981 candidates who sat for the 2018 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination had been withheld for “further screening”.

JAMB’s Head of Public Affairs, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, stated this in a statement.

Benjamin said the results of the 350 blind candidates who took the 2018 UTME had yet to be released.

He said: “After viewing all CCTV footages during the conduct of the 2018 UTME and considering reports from our supervisors, monitors and other independent Nigerians, JAMB has released the results of 1,502,978 candidates.

“1,652,825 candidates had indicated interest in the examination by registering for the 2018 UTME. Also, 112,331 results are yet to be released out of which 350 are the results of the blind candidates which would be released soon and 111,981 results withheld for further screening.

“The figures above exclude foreign candidates whose examination will be conducted in April.”