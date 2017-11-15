JAMB unveils plans for 2018 UTME – Registrar‎

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board said on Wednesday it had commenced plans for the 2018 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination and Direct Entry due to take place from March 9 to 17.

Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, the JAMB Registrar, disclosed this at a Critical Stakeholders Meeting on Plans and Modalities for the Sale and Registration of 2018 UTME Application.

Oloyede said the proposed sale of application would commence on November 22 and end January 22, 2018, spanning two months as against one month in 2017 for the exercise.

He said: “In proposing these dates, management has taken into consideration the dates of other public examinations namely, WAEC, NECO.

“Having examined that all logistics are put in place for a smooth exercise, management would strictly adhere to the sale period.

“Therefore, all critical stakeholders are advised to cooperate, collaborate, support and assist the board in this direction.”

Oloyede said the application fees for the examination remained N5, 000, adding that this was inclusive of the N300 commission paid on each application to selling points.

The registrar added that foreign based candidates would pay the sum of $20 per candidate as against $100 and $150 paid in 2017 for candidates in Africa and outside Africa respectively.

He said the optional Mock Examination would hold from January 22 to 24, 2018.

Oloyede said: “Only candidates, who register by December 31, 2017 and who have expressed interest for the examination would be eligible for the optional mock examination.

“The number of days for the examination varies from one to three days and this will be dependent on the number of candidates who show interest and the number of CBT centres in the examination town of candidates, who express interest in the mock examination.”

Oloyede added that in the 2018 UTME, the board would introduce Electronic Jammers at all CBT centres ‎as part of measures to ensure that the integrity of the test was maintained.

He said the board had met with the proprietors of CBT centres to review the 2017 exercise and plan for the 2018 UTME.

He said: “Management has directed the state coordinators to visit the CBT centres in their states to carry out preliminary accreditation exercise.

“The results of the different levels of inspection and accreditation would form the basis of choosing centres that would participate in the 2018 exercise.”

Oloyede stated that so far, no fewer than 620 centres had been pencilled down as CBT centres.

According to him, the centres will undergo further scrutiny to make them eligible for the examination‎ and not just to register candidates.

Oloyede said that in addition to telephones and other prohibited materials, all other electronic gadgets, device, lens; wrist watches, pen, eye glasses would be scrutunised. ‎

He added that the brochure which contained the detailed requirements for application and admission to tertiary institutions, as well as syllabus had been updated and uploaded on the website: www.jamb.gov.ng.

The registrar said the purpose of the meeting was to seek and incorporate all shades of opinions to add value to the board’s plan and programme.

Stakeholders at the meeting include the National Assembly, educational institutions and regulatory agencies, CBT centres, parents, teachers, candidates, labour, NANS, civil society and media.