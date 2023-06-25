JAMB unveils Nigeria’s Top 10 universities

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has unveiled the Top 10 universities in Nigeria.

The Registrar of JAMB, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, unveiled the universities at the 2023 Policy Meeting of the Board.

Oloyede said the top 10 institutions were recognised due to the attraction of high number of applicants during the 2023 Universal Tertiary Matriculation Examination application period.

In the list, the University of Ilorin was first, followed by the University of Lagos in second place, Lagos State University in third place and Federal University Oye-Ekiti in fourth place.

Others in the top 10 are University of Benin, University of Nigeria, Obafemi Awolowo University, Nnamdi Azikwe University, Nigerian Defence Academy and University of Ibadan.

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, David Adejo, said the policy meeting would decide and agree on the modalities and guidelines for the 2023 admissions to tertiary institutions.

Adejo said: “I am aware that between the last policy meeting and now, a number of initiatives have been introduced as part of updating the existing systems.

“Let us familiarise ourselves with the changes that will be unfolded as this meeting progresses.

“I also deem it necessary to reiterate one of the resolutions of the last meeting that the admission process by the institutions should be flexible in their adherence to procedure without compromising integrity.”

On curbing of illegal admissions, Adejo said the board’s Central Admissions Processing System had revolutionised the admission process, eliminated administrative bottlenecks and ensured seamless interface for both applicants and institutions.

He added: “As usual with JAMB, specific advisories have been issued to guide different aspects of the process.

“I, therefore, urge every institution to continue to comply with all advisories as a matter of regulation.

“It is interesting to note that between last year and now, CAPS has been widened to become, in addition to its original purpose, a secure communication platform between JAMB and each of the Vice Chancellors, Registrars, Admission Officers and Directors of Academic Planning of tertiary institutions.

“Besides, the Integrated Brochure And Syllabus System has also been widened to accommodate safe and personalised communication among the three regulatory agencies, JAMB and the institutions.”

Adejo, therefore, commended the board for providing a platform on the “Condonement of Undisclosed Illegal Institutional Admission” for all such admissions conducted by various institutions outside of CAPS between 2017 and 2020.

He said that no condonement beyond 2020 admission would be entertained, while calling on institutions to abide by the guidelines emphasised in the admission process.

He added that any admission found to have issued admission to any student outside CAPS would henceforth attract the strictest of sanctions irrespective of the status of the violator.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the policy meeting had in attendance representatives from the National Association of Nigerian Students, Vice Chancellors of Universities and Rectors of Polytechnics.

Others are Provosts of Colleges of Education, Registrars and Admission Officers of tertiary institutions, Heads of Federal Agencies, National Youth Service Corps and National Commission for Colleges of Education.