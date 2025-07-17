JAMB uncovers 9,460 illegal admissions across 20 tertiary institutions

At least 9,469 admissions across 20 tertiary institutions nationwide have been flagged as fake by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board for the 2024 academic session.

According to the board, the admissions were conducted outside the popular Central Admission Processing System (CAPS), which aims to enhance transparency and efficiency in the admission process.

A list obtained from JAMB, disclosed that Kano State University of Science and Technology led the pack with 2,215 fake admissions, with Ladoke Akintola University of Technology following with 1,215.

Others are Gombe state University, 1,164; Emmanuel Alayande University of Education, 761; Federal University of Technology, Owerri, 534; Ambrose Alli University, 514; Igbinedion University, 365; Akwa-Ibom Polytechnic, 340 and College of Nursing, National Orthopedic Hospital, Igbobi, 281.

Also on the list are Achievers University, 267; Nigeria Police Academy, 263; Abia State Polytechnic, 256; Osun State University, 224; Federal University, Lafia, 189; Niger State Polytechnic, 182; Federal Polytechnic, Ida, 171 and Edo State Polytechnic,166.

Others are Anchor University, 133; Michael and Cecilia Ibru University, 116 and the Federal College of Animal Health and Production Technology, 113.

CAPS was introduced to enhance transparency and efficiency, and serves as an online platform where prospective university students can monitor and manage their admission status.

By centralising the admission process, JAMB CAPS ensures that all candidates are given fair consideration based on merit and institutional requirements.

The primary purpose of JAMB CAPS is to streamline the admission process into tertiary institutions across Nigeria.

It achieves this by ensuring transparency as candidates can easily track their admission status, and guarantees that all applicants are evaluated based on consistent criteria.

The system also enhanced efficiency as institutions can process admissions swiftly, and candidates receive timely updates on their application status.

The board has, over time, warned institutions against backdoor admissions offered to candidates outside CAPS, as candidates offered admission outside CAPS were barred from the mandatory National Youth Service Corps scheme.

Recall that the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, reiterated a directive in Abuja at the 2025 policy meeting of JAMB last week, declaring all admissions conducted outside JAMB as illegal.

He said institutions and individuals involved in such practices would be prosecuted and severely sanctioned.

“Any admission conducted outside CAPS, regardless of its intentions, is illegal.

“Both institutions and the candidates involved in such practices will be held accountable.

“Sanctions may include withdrawal of institutional assets and prosecution of culpable officers or governing council members,” he said.

