JAMB to screen 500 underage candidates for admission, lists criteria

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced that it will screen more than 500 exceptional candidates under the age of 16 who are seeking admission into tertiary institutions for the 2025/2026 academic session.

The screening exercise is scheduled to hold from September 22 to 26, 2025 across three centres: the Federal Capital Territory, and Lagos and Imo States.

Speaking during a virtual meeting on Wednesday, the Registrar of JAMB, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, provided details on the screening arrangements for underage candidates.

Oloyede said Lagos State would host 397 candidates, while Owerri, the Imo State capital, while have 136 candidates, and Abuja 66.

He said that out of 41,027 underage candidates who sat for the 2025 UTME, only a small number met the initial qualification criteria.

He explained that the screening was aimed at selecting only well-prepared and truly exceptional candidates.

He said: “People have been doing it in other parts of the world.

“We are not reinventing the wheel.”

Prof. Taoheed Adedoja, a subcommittee member, said that the assessment would involve subject-specific tests followed by a brief oral interview.

Adedoja also noted that WAEC result verification would be conducted for shortlisted candidates.

The board stated that the initiative sought to balance academic excellence with cognitive maturity, discourage age falsification, and protect children from excessive parental pressure.

Only candidates who score at least 320 in Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), 80 percent in post-UTME, and 80 percent (24/30 points) in a single sitting of examinations conducted by the West African Examinations Council or National Examinations Council will be considered.

This move followed concerns over the 599 candidates who scored above 300 in the 2025 UTME but fell below the official minimum admission age of 16, which led to the formation of the screening committee.

The initiative aligns with the Ministry of Education’s policy on age requirements for tertiary admission and aims to ensure that admitted candidates are mentally and psychologically ready for higher education.

