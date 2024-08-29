JAMB tasks tertiary institutions with entrepreneurship courses, skills acquisition programmes

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has tasked tertiary institutions in the country to run entrepreneurship courses and skills acquisition programmes for self-reliance of their products.

This was as the Abia State Government has warned private universities operating in the state against compromising standards.

Vanguard reports that JAMB Registrar, Prof Ishaq Oloyede, gave the charge during a one-day Stakeholders’ Forum of Amadeus University, Amizi in Ikwuano Local Government Area of Abia State.

According to the JAMB Registrar, the society was in dire need of job creators and not job seekers.

“We envision a university that would not only educate but also inspire; we envision a place where students would be turned to leaders, entrepreneurs and change makers; a place that will not be reckoned with cultists, notorious boys and girls; a place where ideas will be formed and dreams realized,” he stated.

The JAMB boss who said that Amadues University had got all necessary approvals and licenses it needed to operate as a private university, promised collaboration with the institution.

Prof. Oloyede who was represented by the Abia State Coordinator of JAMB, Juliet Anikwe, said, “Amadeus university is NUC approved and accredited, JAMB approved, JAMB accredited and enjoys JAMB partnership.”

He expressed hope that the university would deliver on its core mandate.

Also speaking at the Forum, the Abia State Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Prof. Eme Uche Eme, said that the State would not tolerate any deviation from the existing standards but an improvement to strengthen the education sector.

She tasked the newly established university slated to take-off September, to key into the ongoing transformation of the Alex Otti-led administration which has for the first time, since the history of the state, met the 25% budgetary threshold for Education.

Prof. Eme said the state was committed to upholding the highest standards with regards to education at all levels.

She said,“As we look ahead to the official commencement of academic activities in September 2024, I want to emphasize we are committed to upholding the highest standards of education”.

The Commissioner urged the Management of Amadeus University to engage qualified personnel, especially lecturers who would have time for the students, maintain zero-tolerance for cultism and other anti-social behaviours and ensure round-the-clock security.

She commended the Founder for the establishment of the university which according to her “represents an investment in the future of youths and the advancement of education.”

“Amadues University is not just another addition to our educational landscape, it is a beacon of hope and a symbol of our determination to provide world-class education that is accessible to all.

“With a focus on innovative teaching methods, cutting edge research and community engagement, Amadeus University is expected to become a hub for intellectual and professional development,” the Commissioner said.

She promised the Government’s support for the success of the university.

In his remark, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Samuel Nzotta, assured the Forum that the institution was fully set to commence academic activities in September.

He said the university was established “with a clear vision of producing globally-competitive and practically-oriented graduates that will positively impact societal sustainable development.”

He added that the institution had secured full accreditation for 19 programmes under 13 Departments and four faculties.

“The university is positioned to be a global brand and shall provide opportunities for the students to become visionary, skilled and development-oriented leaders with innovative and entrepreneurship orientation”, the VC said.

On his part, former Vice Chancellor, University of Uyo, who had also served as Chairman of National Universities Commission (NUC) Standing Committee on Private Universities, expressed satisfaction with the quality of facilities in the institution.

Traditional Ruler of Amizi Autonomous Community, His Royal Highness, Eze Ozo Ananaba, promised full support and cooperation of the host community.

“Our community will do all that are required of it. We are grateful that this university is sited on our soil by our silent-Achiver son,” the monarch said

