JAMB suspends Direct Entry registration 

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board JAMB has suspended the 2023 Direct Entry registration.

The examination body announced Tuesday that the suspension is indefinite.

JAMB spokesman, Dr Fabian Benjamin said in Abuja that the action was to enable the deployment of certain measures, designed to serve prospective candidates better.

He said a new date and fresh registration procedures would be announced in due course.

The new procedure would include the upload of JAMB admission letter in the case of ND and NCE admission.

He added it would entail the upload of letter issued by Universities in the case of University Diploma, and admission letter issued by `A’ Level examination bodies, he explained.

Recall that the registration started Monday, February 20, 2023. It was initially scheduled to end on Thursday, April 20.

Benjamin advised candidates to note that only JAMB offices nationwide were approved to register them for Direct Entry.