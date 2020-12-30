The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board says it has supported Junior Secondary School, Guto in Bwari Area Council with two blocks of classrooms and a borehole.

The board disclosed this in its Vol. 2, No. 3 Weekly Bulletin of the Office of the Registrar and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja.

According to the bulletin, Garba Koko, Acting Director, General Services of the board, represented the Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, at the inauguration of the school projects.

Koko said the board was committed to making positive impact in the council and its environs, adding that the project was funded through the board’s Corporate Social Responsibility programme.

The school, he explained, also used part of the funds to renovate existing classrooms, provided office equipment, a generator set and other education materials for academic use.

He also said the school was one of the three schools JAMB adopted in its intervention programme to enhance their infrastructure.

Koko said: “In addition, the board also provided some of its qualified hands to teach students of the school so as to ensure academic excellence as part of its social intervention project.”

The Principal of the school, Emmanuel Santas, was also quoted as saying that the philanthropic gesture was well appreciated.

Santas, who described the act as “uncommon”, said it was unprecedented since the establishment of the school.

He assured the board that the project would be used for the benefit of the students and the community at large.

In his remark, the Chairman of the council, John Gabaya, expressed his gratitude to the board for the laudable act.

Gabaya, who was represented by Gibiye Marcus, commended the board’s effort and described it as a big stride in repositioning the education sector in the council.

He encouraged other organisations to emulate the gesture in order to transform the education sector in the community and the country at large.