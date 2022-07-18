JAMB set to chart policy directions for tertiary institutions

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board says it is set to chart policy directions for the nation’s tertiary institutions.

The Board stated this position in its Weekly Bulletin from the Office of the Registrar on Monday in Abuja.

It said this was part of issues to be deliberated on at its 2022 Policy Meeting slated for Thursday.

The meeting, according to the board, will also kickstart 2022/2023 admissions process into tertiary institutions in the country.

JAMB also said that it would hold its National Tertiary Admissions Performance Merit awards on same day at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

According to the board, the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, is expected to be the chairman of the meeting as well as the Chief Host of the award presentation.

It said that the both events would have in attendance Heads of Tertiary Institutions, Heads of Regulatory Agencies in the education sector and other critical stakeholders.

According to the board, the Policy Meeting, which will hold before the award presentation, will discuss issues emanating from the presentation by the board’s Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede.

The presentation, it noted, would dwell on the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination and Direct Entry applications, as well as set the tone for the 2022/23 admission exercise.

It said: “The meeting is expected to chart policy directions for the nation’s tertiary institutions.

“It is to set admissions guidelines and present application statistics, candidates’ performance as well as well as evaluate the 2021 admission exercise.

“The meeting, among other things will take a stand on acceptable minimum admission standards to be applied in all admissions, also to be undertaken by all the institutions.”

JAMB also said that the NATAP-M awards, the second event of the day and its third edition, was initiated by the board to promote excellence in tertiary institutions.

It explained that the 2022 edition was initially meant for the 2020 admission session but could not hold in 2021 because most institutions were unable to conduct their admissions process within specified time frame.

The constraints, the board further explained, was not unrelated to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

JAMB, however, added that it has obtained relevant approvals to increase by 150 percent, the value of the previous awards, for maximum impact in its third edition.

The board said: “The awards are in five categories which are; the Most Subscribed Institution by Candidates, the Most National Institution in terms of Admission Spread.

“Also, the Most Compliant in keeping Rules and Regulations on Admission, the Institution with the Highest Number of Admission of International Students.

“Lastly is, the Most Improved Institution in Gender Balance over the Previous Year.

“The winner of each of the category will take home the sum of N75 million, while the First Runner-up for each of the category will take N15 million and the Second Runner-up will take N10 million each.

“This makes a total of N100 million for each category of the award.”