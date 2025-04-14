JAMB releases results of mock exams

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the results of the 2025 Mock Universal Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) conducted on Thursday.

This is disclosed in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Sunday by JAMB’s spokesperson, Dr. Fabian Benjamin.

In the statement, Benjamin urged candidates to check their results by sending “MOCKRESULT” to either 55019 or 66019 using the phone number (SIM) registered for the examination.

He said the optional mock examination was designed to test the board’s annual innovations and provide candidates with an opportunity to experience the Computer-Based Test (CBT) environment.

According to him, the mock examination serves as a trial version of the UTME, allowing the board to test new innovations while helping candidates familiarise themselves with the CBT environment.

He said over the years, the initiative had successfully achieved its objectives, addressing noted lapses and equipping candidates with valuable experience for the main examination.

Benjamin added: “A total of 200,115 candidates initially expressed interest in participating; however, two candidates later withdrew, resulting in 200,113 registered candidates.

“Of those registered, 73,844 candidates were absent on the day of the examination, and 88 candidates failed the biometric verification screening.

“Consequently, 126,181 candidates successfully sat for the examination, and results for 115,735 of these candidates are now available for viewing.

“Additionally, 10,446 results are still being processed and will be released soon.

“The board acknowledges the delays experienced by some candidates during the examination and regrets any inconvenience caused.”

According to the board, these challenges are anticipated due to the new features implemented to enhance the overall conduct of the main UTME.

