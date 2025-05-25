JAMB releases results for rescheduled UTME

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the results of the rescheduled 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results for the candidates at centres impacted by technical glitches.

The Public Communication Advisor of the Board, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, announced the release of the results in a statement he issued to newsmen on Sunday.

Benjamin said: “The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the results of the recently conducted 2025 UTME resit examination for candidates at centres impacted by the unfortunate incident.

“While this situation is unfortunate, it has also revealed numerous alarming practices perpetrated by candidates, certain Proprietors of Schools/Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres, which have exacerbated examination irregularities.

“It would be recalled that after the conduct of the resit examination, a meeting of the Board’s Chief External Examiners (CEEs) in all states of the federation was held to consider the results. In attendance at the meeting were a few notables.

“Release of Result of Candidates involved in ‘WhatsApp Runs’ and other Misdemeanours: This category of candidates were found to have been involved in illicit solicitation of assistance. The meeting emphasised that its decision is not an endorsement of candidates’ unacceptable acts, rather a once and for all waiver.

“Candidates were thus advised to refrain from joining questionable WhatsApp and other anti-social groups.

“Special Waivers for Absentee Candidates: While noting the over 93% attendance at the resit examination, the meeting offered all the candidates absent an opportunity to participate during the normal annual mop-up examination.

“This waiver is also extended to the candidates who for whatever reason must have missed the initial main UTME.

“CBT Centres involved in Registration Infractions: The meeting condemned the involvement of some CBT centres in perpetrating serious registration and examination malpractices and resolved that all the implicated CBT centres should be blacklisted while complicit owners should be prosecuted.

“In addition, the identified individuals who directly registered the candidates with modified pictures and biometrics be apprehended and prosecuted.

Activities of Tutorial Centres: The meeting observed with great concern, the role of some tutorial centres in the perpetration of examination malpractices. It urged governments at all levels to take appropriate steps in ensuring that operators of tutorial centres are properly regulated, licensed and constantly monitored. This is to curtail the initiation of candidates into the path of dishonesty.

“Consequent to the above, the result being released is as follows: Of the 336,845 who were eventually scheduled after isolated good sessions of the affected centres were excluded and their previously unverified candidates were added, 21,082 were absent. Despite the ongoing inquiries, performance analysis remains consistent (between 11% in 2013 and 34% in 2016) with results from the past twelve years.

“The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) extends its gratitude to the security agencies for their support and commendable efforts in apprehending culprits involved in the rising menace of examination malpractice.

“Appreciation also goes to the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) for their kind provision of a window for the 2025 UTME resit examination.

“Similarly, the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) and National Examinations Council (for BECE) are commended for their support in rescheduling their examinations to accommodate the resit examination. We also commend the resilience of the candidates.

“While thanking the governments and the good people of Nigeria, JAMB assures the nation of continuous sincere and dedicated service.”

