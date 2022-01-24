JAMB rejects NABTEB as requirement for direct entry admission

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has rejected the National Business and Technical Examinations Board( NABTEB) advanced level as an entry requirement for Direct Entry into tertiary institutions.

The Board said the directive became necessary following the discovery that relevant government policies on A/ Level programmes do not permit NABTEB from conducting Advanced Level examinations.

The Board, in a statement signed by the Director of Admissions, Mohammed Ahmed made available to Vice-Chancellors and other Heads of tertiary institutions in the country, explained that JAMB would not process the admission of any candidate with NABTEB A/L Certificate.

The statement reads in parts: “It has come to the notice of the Board that some institutions are accepting NABTEB A/L GCE as a qualification for Direct Entry (DE) Admissions.

“JAMB is aware that NABTEB is not authorised to offer GCE and is, therefore, compelled to take appropriate action.”

The statement also warned: “Any A/L GCE Certificate issued by NABTEB is, therefore, not registrable with JAMB and the Board would not process the admission of any candidate with such a result.

“Candidates who wish to enlist for A/Level examinations are to note.”

The Nation