JAMB Registrar to chair 2023 GOCOP’s AGC in Abuja

The Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, will serve as the Chairman of the 2023 Annual General Conference of the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Chairman of the 2023 Conference Planning Committee, Danlami Nmodu, on Friday.

The statement, made available by the Publicity Secretary of GOCOP, Remmy Nweke, quoted Nmodu as saying the AGF will be held at Abuja Continental Hotel (Old Sheraton) in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja on October 5, 2023 at 10am

He also said the theme for the 2023 conference is: “Nigeria: Roadmap for Socio-Economic Recovery and Sustainability.”

Nmodu further said the choice of the topic is informed by current socio-political and economic realities facing Nigeria, where a new set of leaders at national and state levels emerged after the 2023 general election.

He recalled that Oloyede, a Nigerian professor of Islamic Studies and academic, was a former Vice Chancellor of the University of Ilorin and was reappointed Registrar and Chief Executive of JAMB for a second term in 2021 by the immediate past President, Alhaji Muhammadu Buhari.

Oloyede has equally been the Secretary General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs since 2013

Rev. Matthew Hassan Kukah, Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, delivered the 2019 lecture on: “Economy, Security and National Development: The Way Forward.”

In 2021, Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, keynoted the Conference in his capacity as Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

Mustapha spoke on: “Post—COVID19 Pandemic: Recovery and Reconstruction in Nigeria.”

In 2022, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission, delivered the address, titled: “2023 Elections: Managing the Process for Credible Outcome.”

GOCOP was established to ensure that online publishers uphold the tenets of journalism in doing their jobs and its membership is a constellation of editors and senior journalists, who, having distinguished themselves in their various stations in the print and electronic media, ventured into online publishing, which is both the present and future of journalism globally.

Currently, the Guild has over 90 corporate publishers as members.