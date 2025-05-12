JAMB reacts to ‘significant volume’ of complaints received on 2025 UTME

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says it is aware of an unexpected wave of public complaints following the release of the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results.

This is as the Board said it is currently scrutinising the complaints in detail to identify and rectify any potential technical issues.

Acknowledging what it referred to as “the significant volume of unusual complaints” following the 2025 UTME results, which were officially published last Friday”, JAMB said it has since engaged a number of experts, including members from the Computer Professionals Association of Nigeria, Chief External Examiners, who are heads of tertiary institutions, the Educational Assessment and Research Network in Africa, measurement experts, and vice chancellors from various institutions to assist in this process.

JAMB Public Communication Advisor, Fabian Benjamin, in a press release on Monday, expressed concern “about the unusual complaints originating from a few states within the federation.”

The terse release reads in part:” “In response, the Board is fast-forwarding its annual system review—a comprehensive post-mortem of the examination process that is conducted each year months after the exercise.

“The Board’s annual review encompasses three key stages: registration, examination, and result release.

“During the examination phase, JAMB ensures that every candidate is afforded the opportunity to sit for the test.

“Should any technical issues arise, the Board reschedules the examination for affected candidates without hesitation.

“If it is determined that there were indeed glitches, we will implement appropriate remedial measures promptly, as we do in the case of the examinations themselves.”

