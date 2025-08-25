JAMB pardons institutions over matriculation list violations

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has warned tertiary institutions against violating admission guidelines on the submission of matriculation lists, stressing that such lapses could disenfranchise candidates and render their admissions illegitimate.

The Board gave the warning in its weekly news bulletin released on Monday.

It further disclosed that the affected institutions which failed to upload their matriculation lists as required, have tendered apologies.

It, however, failed to disclose the names of the institutions.

“They pleaded for leniency and promised to rectify the violations by submitting the outstanding lists within seven days,” the Board added.

In his reactions, JAMB Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, described the infraction as “an aberration”, noting that some institutions had conducted admissions on the Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS) but failed to matriculate the admitted students.

“You conducted admissions on CAPS, but you did not matriculate any student. We feel that before we forward the report to the government, we should interact with you,” Oloyede reportedly said during a meeting with heads of some of the institutions in Abuja last week.

He stressed that matriculation is a mandatory process outlined in Section 23(7) of the admission guidelines, which requires every institution to upload its matriculation list for analysis.

The outcome of such analysis determines whether an institution receives approval to conduct matriculation ceremonies, conditional approval, or outright rejection for non-compliance.

The Registrar further warned that any candidate whose name is not on the National Matriculation List would be considered not duly admitted by JAMB.

“No such illegal admission will be condoned,” he added.

While cautioning the institutions, JAMB acknowledged their apologies and assured that measures would be taken to ensure candidates are not unfairly punished for institutional lapses.

He insisted that all affected institutions must submit formal letters of apology on CAPS within 24 hours, upload all pending matriculation lists within seven days from August 18, and ensure affiliate institutions operate strictly through their parent institutions, with designated supervisors overseeing compliance.

