JAMB: NSCDC apprehends six for exam malpractice in Anambra

Operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have apprehended six persons for malpractices in the ongoing Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination in Anambra.

A statement by the command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Edwin Okadigbo and made available to journalists on Thursday in Awka, stated that the suspects were caught on Tuesday and Wednesday at three different centres.

Okadigbo listed the identities of the suspects as: Decency Nnaji ‘M’ (22) from Nkpor, Idemili North; Egboh Emmanuel Oluebube ‘F’ (21) from Awgbu in Orumba North and Uloeme Somtochukwu ‘M’ (16), from Oba, Idemili South Area.

Others are: Omorongieve Idunwaonyi ‘M’ 20 years, from Benin; Titus Chiamaka ‘F’ 20 years, from Ubakala, Umuahia South, Abia and Solomon Collins ‘M’ 40 years from Awka, Anambra.

He explained that Nnaji and Egboh were arrested at Info Tech ICT Centre in Atani Ogbaru area of Anambra on Tuesday.

According to him, preliminary investigation revealed that Egboh Emmanuel registered for the exam with her name, but hired Nnaji Decency as mercenary to sit for the examination.

The NSCDC PRO further stated that Uloeme, and Omorongieve were caught at Nwafor Orizu College of Education Nsugbe Centre on Wednesday.

He further said at about 1:00 p.m. same day, Chiamaka and Collins were arrested at St. John of God Centre Awka, stating that Solomon was writing for Titus Chiamaka as a mercenary.

He added that all the suspects had made confessional statements, admitting to the offence.

The command PRO hinted that efforts were on to arrest other accomplices in connection with the offence.

Okadigbo reported the State Commandant, Isdore Chikere, to have commended his personnel for swift response in arresting the suspects.

The NSCDC commandant, he said, would continue to support JAMB to rid examination centres of all forms of malpractices, especially engaging mercenaries, impersonators and criminally minded persons to aid and abet fraud.

He assured that NSCDC was willing to support JAMB to ensure credibility and transparency in the conduct of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The NSCDC officer, Okadigbo, warned candidates to shun examination malpractice as anyone caught would be prosecuted.