JAMB, NECO fees reduction, dividend of anti-graft war – BMO

The group said in a statement signed by its Chairman, Niyi Akinsiju, and Secretary, Cassidy Madueke, that it is another proof of President Muhammadu Buhari’s interest in the welfare of all Nigerians regardless of their economic status.

The Buhari Media Organisation has described the Federal Government’s decision to reduce the cost of obtaining the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and National Examination Council forms as dividend of President Muhammadu B uhari’s anti-corruption .

The group said: “Under President Muhammadu Buhari, JAMB has seen a significant increase in remittances from N60m in 2010 to over N15 b in 2017 and 2018.

“We are happy that the President has directed the Ministry of Education to look into demands for reduction of examination fee following the improvement in revenues remitted to the Treasury by the Education Agencies.

“After blocking the leakages in Jamb remittances, the monies saved are now redistributed to Nigerian parents via the reduction in forms from N5,000 to N3,500 and N11,350 to N9,850 for NECO.”

The BMO added that having touched the lives of millions through the Social Investment Programmes, the decision to ensure that more people reap the benefits of curbing corruption is worthy of commendation.

It said: “The anti corruption war as a philosophical undercurrent serves as the foundation of the President’s social investments in the people, the policy of reduction in the cost of Jamb and Neco form will now translate to increased application to Universities in the coming years.

“This is another incentive for poor parents to invest on their children.”

The pro-Buhari group maintained that this, amongst many other policies, is a pointer to the fact that indeed the President is taking Nigerians to the Next Level post-2019.