JAMB invites corporate organisations to patronise platform

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board has urged corporate organisations to use its platform to conduct recruitment tests and examinations and other purposes.

JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, made the call on Monday in Benin while briefing journalists on his visit to the state.

Oloyede said that the call became imperative in view of the success JAMB recorded in the recent conduct of the Police recruitment examination.

He said that using the JAMB platform would be cheaper for corporate organisations as it is a public platform which the government had already paid for.

He said: “We are in Benin to discuss with people who want to use the platform of JAMB for their tests.

“We want to use the platform which of course is public platform which government has paid for, through JAMB, to be conducting mass examination for people.

“We want sincere, transparent and honest people to approach the board for this service.

“We can assure them of the best service and full disclosure of all that the board is doing.”

On the issue of leakage of question papers, the registrar said that the board was aware of an attempt to hack into the platform but that the fraudsters never succeeded.

Commenting on the clamour for uniform cut-off marks for prospective undergraduates into tertiary institutions, the registrar said that various institutions had the right to set their admission cut-off marks independently.

He said that the efficiency of JAMB had improved significantly as the board currently had the capacity to conduct examination for about two million people nationwide.

He added that more countries were inviting the board to render services to their organisations.

He, however, said that JAMB had not increased its charges, adding that the board funds itself while the government pays staff salaries.