JAMB introduces two additional subjects to UTME

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has introduced Computer Studies and Physical and Health Education as part of its UTME subjects.

The board disclosed this in its weekly bulletin released by the Director of Public Relations, Dr Fabian Benjamin, and made available to newsmen in Abuja on Monday.

It said that candidates sitting for the UTME could now pick Computer Studies or Physical and Health Education as part of the four required UTME subjects, if they so desire or as dictated by their programme preferences.

The board said that the addition of the two subjects to the existing 23 UTME subjects would commence from the 2022 UTME exercise.

According to the board, the move is to enhance career prospect of students transiting to tertiary institutions.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that with the addition, there are now 25 UTME subjects to be written by candidates.

Others are: Agricultural Science, Arabic, Art, Biology, Chemistry, Christian Religious Studies, Commerce, Economics, French, Geography, Government, Hausa, History and Home Economics.

Others are: Igbo, Islamic Studies, Literature in English, Mathematics, Music, Physics, Principles of Accounts, Use of English and Yoruba.