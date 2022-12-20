JAMB fixes dates for 2023 UTME, sale of forms

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has rolled out some major dates for its activities in 2023.

The examination agency took the decision at the end of its management meeting held on December 2022, a statement said on Tuesday.

Consequently, the Board has approved the commencement of registration for the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination from January 14 to February 14, 2023.

A statement by the board on Tuesday said this, however, does not include registration for Direct Entry (DE) application documents as the DE registration would commence from February 20 to April 20, 2022.

The Board also fixed March 16, 2023 for the conduct of its optional mock UTME.

The statement added: “Candidates are to note that they would be required to pay the sum of N1000 service charge for CBT centres for the conduct of mock examination at the point of registration so as to prevent a situation where candidates would indicate their interest to sit the mock-UTME leading the various centres to commit human and material resources only for them to stay away on the day of the examination.

“With the new arrangement, candidates indicate their interest by paying for the mock at the point of UTME registration, therefore, precluding the centres from incurring any loss whether candidates turn up or not.”

Also, the Board has fixed April 29, 2023 for the conduct of the 2023 UTME, which is expected to end on May 12, 2023.

The Board, therefore, advised all candidates, who desire to register for the 2023 UTME to immediately embark on the creation of their respective profiles (creation of profile code) ahead of the formal commencement of the registration exercise to avoid being caught up in any ensuing bottleneck.





