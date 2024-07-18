JAMB excludes albinos, PWDs, inmates from Post-UTME

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, on Thursday announced categories of candidates to be excluded from the post Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, otherwise known as Post-UTME.

JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, disclosed the set of candidates to be excluded as follows, “Candidates from outside Nigeria who applied through UTME/DE modes are exempted from the Post UTME screening test but can be screened after admission.

“Candidates with disabilities, including but not limited to those who are blind, deaf, mute, autistic, amputees, lame, paralyzed, have Down syndrome, Dyslexia, Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, albinism, cerebral palsy, and disfigurements, are exempt from the Post-UTME screening test.

“All institutions should clearly disclose this exemption in their advertisements for the Post-UTME screening test and strictly enforce this policy,” Oloyede said.

Earlier, stakeholders in the education sector pegged the minimum benchmark scores for admissions into universities as 140; polytechnics and colleges of education at 100 respectively.

Reacting to the development, Prof. Oloyede posited that the benchmark score is not the cut-off mark for admissions for all universities.

“JAMB does not set cut-off mark. What we have is a minimum benchmark score that any university cannot go below. Different universities have their benchmark scores,” Oloyede said.

