JAMB donates medical equipment, others to Teaching Hospital

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has donated medical equipment and consumables to Muhammad Abdullahi Wase Teaching Hospital, Yusuf Maitama Sule University, Kano to improve health care delivery.

The JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, in Kano on Friday said it was part of the board’s intervention in health care delivery to augment government’s efforts.

Oloyede, represented by the Director, National Headquarters Annex, Kaduna State, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdulkadir, said the COVID-19 pandemic provided the much-needed impetus for countries around the globe to break barriers and tap into available opportunities. He said the pandemic also served as a wake-up call to the need for adequately equipped public health institutions. “JAMB entered into a partnership with a grant agency, Project C.U.R.E., in the U.S, to equip 12 tertiary health institutions,” he explained He listed some of the items donated to include: incubators, oxygen equipment, beds, ventilators, anaesthetic machine, portable ultrasound machine, intensive care unit monitor, office tables and electrical bed for ICU, among others. He said the 12 benefitting health facilities drawn from the six geopolitical zones include Yusuf Maitama Sule University Teaching Hospital, Kano and Federal Medical Centre, Gusau.

Oloyede added: “JAMB decided to key into this opportunity as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility towards its fatherland, to boost capacity and improve the quality of health delivery in Nigeria.

“The donation will go a long way in meeting SDG 3 (Health and Well-being), SDG 4 (Quality Education) as well as improve public health.”