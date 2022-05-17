JAMB disclaims error in its scoring system, says no plan to organize fresh UTME

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has debunked reports of error in the scoring of candidates in the just concluded 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Head, Public Affairs and Protocol of the board Dr Fabian Benjamin, made the rebuttal in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja Tuesday.

Following the speculations, the board warned the public, especially candidates of the last UTME to be wary of the guile and other unsavoury activities of fraudsters who were making false claims of errors in the scoring system.

Benjamin said that the board was, therefore, maintaining for the umpteenth time, that the UTME was a Computer Based Test (CBT) that was scored electronically with no human mediation whatsoever.

“Consequently, the unfounded rumours making the rounds are nothing but the products of the deceitful brains of the masterminds of these baseless imputations.

“Hence, the board reiterates that there is no room for errors in its electronic scoring system nor does it plan to organize another UTME.

“This clarification became necessary following reports of a purported rescheduling of the UTME from a section of the social media citing phantom errors in the computer scoring system and a purported apology from JAMB to the effect that another UTME would be organized.

“The board wishes to state that the report is not only false, mischievous, but also misleading and crafted out of the frustration and inability of these fraudsters to dupe unsuspecting candidates owing to the series of innovative strategies the board had put in place to protect candidates,” he said.

Benjamin also recalled that the board had envisaged some of the strategies of these nefarious individuals and had sounded a note of warning to the candidates and the general public alike.

This is to preclude the possibilities of them falling victims of the evil machinations of fraudsters.

“JAMB, once again, advises the general public to disregard this item of news as it does not emanate from JAMB nor has it authorized any individual or group to make such a pronouncement on its behalf.

“The board, therefore, advises candidates to avail themselves of its user-friendly advisories on assessing their 2022 UTME results and other processes through periodic visits to www.jamb.gov.ng.