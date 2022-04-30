JAMB directs UTME candidates to start printing notification slips

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has directed all candidates who registered for the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) to start printing their notification slips from Saturday, 30th April, 2022.

The board directed candidates to visit its website: https://www.jamb.gov.ng to print the slip.

The Director, Information Technology Services, Fabian Okoro, gave this in a statement by Fabian Benjamin, Head, Public Affairs and Protocol at JAMB Headquarters, Abuja.

According to the statement, the 2022 UTME notification slip is available for printing by all candidates who have registered for the 2022 UTME scheduled to hold from Friday, 6th May, 2022 to 14th May, 2022.

The Director disclosed that the printing of the examination notification slips was compulsory for all candidates, as it enables them to know the venue, date, session and time of their examination.

He stated: “All candidates are advised to print slips on time so as to know the location of their examination centres, date of their scheduled sessions and time of the examination beforehand especially with the adjustment in examination schedules this year.

“This would guide them in making necessary arrangements ahead of the exercise as the Board frowns at lateness to its examination, as no excuses would be entertained from any candidates as a stitch in time saves nine.

“Candidates need not visit any CBT centres for the printing of the notification slip as it can be done at any available internet point, be it private or public. To print the slip, candidates are to visit https://www.jamb.gov.ng then click on 2022 UTME slip printing then insert registration number to print.

“The slip contains the candidates’ important details like registration number, the centre to which they are to sit the examination within their chosen examination town and the expected time to be at the centre.”

In a related development, the Board has reiterated that all candidates would be checked into the examination hall using the Biometric Verification Machine (BVM).

The Board said this was to register the attendance of the candidates in line with its policy of “no biometric verification, no examination.”

“Candidates are also to note that no examination would be rescheduled for whatever reason. Therefore, all candidates are advised to prepare ahead and stay close to their examination venues, if possible, they should pay a prior visit to their centres before the date of the examination.

“Candidates are also reminded that the ban on prohibited items is still in force. Therefore, candidates should be careful not to run foul of the law as necessary sanctions would be meted out to violators of its code of conduct.

“The list of the banned items within the examination hall include but are not limited to: flash drives, smart watches, calculators, recorders, mobile phones, spy reading glasses, jewellery, among others,” the statement added.