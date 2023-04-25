JAMB commences 2023 UTME

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has commenced the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination nationwide (UTME) with a total of 1.6 million candidates sitting for the exercise nationwide.

Records from JAMB indicated that about 1.6 million candidates across over 700 centres are expected to take the examination which has been scheduled to hold between April 25 and May 12, 2023 so as to give room for the registration for the Direct Entry examinations.

Some centres in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, were observed checking candidates into the examination halls through the use of Biometric Verification Machines.

Though some candidates noted that they encountered hitches during the verification process, still, officials on ground assured that all the glitches would be resolved.

Recall that the examination was earlier scheduled to commence this Saturday, April 29, 2023.

However, the board, in an earlier statement by its Spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, explained that the change in the date of the UTME was to accommodate some other major and critical national assignments, such as the incoming census.

The Punch