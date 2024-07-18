JAMB announces top scorers in 2024 UTME, unveils full list

Three candidates, having scored nothing less than 365 during the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME, emerged as the highest scorers for the examination.

This was revealed at the ongoing 2024 policy meeting by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board on Thursday in Abuja.

The candidates are Olowu Joseph from Ondo State, Alayande David from Oyo State, and Orukpe Joel from Edo State.

Similarly, the Board unveiled the list of 2024 top scorers of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

The list was unveiled by the Registrar of JAMB, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede during the ongoing policy meeting. They are;

1.⁠ ⁠Olowu David – 367- Ondo state

2.⁠ ⁠⁠Alayande David- 367- Oyo state

3.⁠ ⁠⁠Orukpe Joel-367- Edo

4.⁠ ⁠⁠Emmanuel Jeremiah-366- Akwa-Ibom

5.⁠ ⁠⁠Essiet Etini-365-Akwa-Ibom

6.⁠ ⁠Ezenwoko Zara-365-Abia

7.⁠ ⁠⁠Umoh Joshua-365-Akwa-Ibom

8.⁠ ⁠⁠Mamudu Abdulraham-364-Edo

9.⁠ ⁠⁠Adeleke Abdulbasit-363-Kwara

10.⁠ ⁠⁠Echem Victor-363-Rivers

11.⁠ ⁠⁠Etute Emmanuel-363- Edo

12.⁠ ⁠⁠Jedidiah Chidiebube-363-Imo

13.⁠ ⁠⁠Adesanya Oluwatimilehin-363-Ogun

It would be recalled that in 2023, Umeh Nkechinyere emerged as the highest scorer with a 360 aggregate score.

JAMB had earlier noted that it won’t announce the 2024 highest scorer to avoid a repeat of the “Mmesoma matter.

Recall that Ejikeme Mmesoma, a 19-year-old student, claimed to score 362 as against her actual score of 249 in the 2023 UTME JAMB portal.

“It is common knowledge that the Board has, at various fora, restated its unwillingness to publish the names of its best-performing candidates, as it considers its UTME as only a ranking examination on account of the other parameters that would constitute what would later be considered the minimum admissible score for candidates seeking admission to tertiary institutions,” Oloyede said

